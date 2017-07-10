Failing Sheffield school continues to make progress to improve standards

Progress is continuing to be made at a Sheffield secondary school as it bids to move out of special measures.

Yewlands Academy, in Parson Cross, was put in special measures by inspectors who visited the school in October 2015.

The school has been told it was taking 'effective action' by Ofsted inspectors in their fourth monitoring visit since it was placed in the category in October 2015.

Academy headteacher Chris Weston said the report demonstrated the progress made since the last Ofsted visit only four months previously.

He said: "We recognise there is still much to be done but, nonetheless, it is an encouraging report.

“It is reassuring to know we continue to take effective action to remove ourselves from special measures.

"This was never going to be a quick fix. Staff are working incredibly hard to turn the situation around and I’m grateful for all their efforts.”