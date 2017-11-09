Famed Sheffield city centre sex shop made famous by Jarvis Cocker plunge re-opens as Mangobean cafe

A famed Sheffield city centre sex shop near to where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker plunged from a window has re-opened as a coffee house.

Mangobean opened its doors this morning in Division Street - and is promising to offer customers a "coffee wonderland" serving up coffee cocktails, waffles and what it calls bribery cards.

The store was previously the Private Shop and - formerly known as Sven's Books - and is next to where Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker suffered serious injuries in 1985 after falling from a window - with a "blue plaque" in an adjoining shop window commemorating the event.

Mangobean, a rapidly growing, national coffee shop chain, has said it aims to bring fun and enjoyment back to high streets and shopping centres across the UK with a range of unique products and services.

Shane Saunders, Mangobean, spokesman, said: “We’ve spent the last 10 years developing our own branded products, helping others to develop their coffee shops and we’ve witnessed first-hand how the major high street coffee shop chains have become homogeneous, offering the same products in the same environment.

“We want to offer something different to what was already out there. Our coffee shops offer a fun environment where everyone can enjoy awesome, freshly roasted coffee.

"Our waffles are out of this world good! Our range of non-alcoholic coffee cocktails include combinations such as an Americano with strong, sweet raspberry flavours and a spicy gingerbread flavoured coffee."

In addition to coffee, Mangobean will serve a range of specialty frappes and smoothies, as well as convenient 'grab and go' products.

He added: “We offer bribery cards instead of loyalty cards. We don’t preach to people about the complexity of the bean. If you want sugar with your coffee, you can have sugar with your coffee! We offer all NHS staff a 10% discount on everything. If you’re a traffic warden, you pay full price for everything!”

The company plans to open 200 stores across the UK in the next five years, in addition to outlets in the education and health markets.

Rhys Davies, franchise partner for the new store said: "I came across Mangobean and immediately fell in love with the brand; its fresh, vibrant style and the fact it was unlike any other coffee shop on the high street.”

"With investment and support from my family, my dream of running a franchise business has became a reality."

He added: “My aspirations for the future are to expand beyond this store and open in more locations in the Sheffield area. We will, of course, initially focus on achieving the quality of service the customers of Sheffield deserve in this store. When we feel comfortable we are achieving that goal, the next step would be to expand and service our loyal customer base in multiple locations.”

The premises are next door to a haunt for fans of Sheffield band Pulp as the spot where Jarvis fell while trying to impress a girl at a party.

It was from one of the double windows above the parade of shops that the star accidentally fell while attempting to wow a girl with a Spiderman impression after a party.

In an interview he said: "I said, 'Do you want to see something quite interesting?', and she begged me not to do it but I was in the mood.

"It was just senseless bravado, which is quite out of character. I realised I didn't have the strength to do it, or climb back in, so I had to count to three and just let go."

He landed on the pavement fracturing his pelvis and breaking bones including his wrist and ankle. An ambulance took him to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he spent the next six weeks recuperating, forcing the cancellation of shows.