Family of Sheffield teen killed on Greek holiday set up partnership with homeless charity

Family and friends of a teen killed on holiday in Greece are fundraising for a charity which helps the homeless in Sheffield.

Matthew Cryer was 17 when he was killed on his first holiday abroad on a Greek island six years ago and his family have been fighting for justice ever since.

Matthew Cryer

In 2015, four men were acquitted of causing his death on Zakynthos despite a UK inquest ruling that he had been unlawfully killed.

His family set up an annual music festival, Matt-Fest, to raise money for charity and keep the case in the public eye.

Now Matthew's father, David Cryer, and friend Anthony Cronshaw, are holding live music nights at the Mulbery Tavern, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield to raise money for the Cathedral Archer Project.

The pair also hope to name a room at the charity after Matthew.

Anthony, of Frecheville, said: "We think Matthew would love what we are doing in his memory.

"We are having live music events on at the Mulberry on Sunday afternoons. We have held two already and have another 10 planned this year.

"The first one attracted between 40 and 50 people and we are hoping to built on that.

"The Cathedral Archer Project is a great cause, and local, which is why we wanted to help."

Danny Magill, marketing and development assistant at the Cathedral Archer Project, said everyone at the charity was excited to be working with David and Anthony.

He said: "They’re great examples of people stepping forward to help the most vulnerable people in our city, and it honestly means so much to the staff and the people that use the project that there are people out there who will help us off of their own backs.

David is continuing to in his quest to get justice for Owls fan, Matthew.

He has written to the Foreign Office to get help in setting up a meeting with the magistrate who acquitted four men of killing his son.

