Family of teen killed by train at Meadowhall pay tribute to 'beautiful, kind, caring and loving young woman'

The family of a 'loving' Sheffield girl, who died after being struck by a train at Meadowhall Interchange following a three-year battle with mental health problems, have warned of the damage hurtful insults can cause.

16-year-old Daisy French passed away at around 8pm on April 19 this year, after being struck by a train at Meadowhall train station.

Giving evidence at her inquest at Sheffield Coroners' Court yesterday, Detective Constable Philip Hare, said that following a British Transport Police investigation into Daisy's death, he concluded she had 'deliberately' fallen into the path of the train.

Coroner Louise Slater delivered a verdict of narrative conclusion.

RELATED LINKS:

- Sheffield coroner calls for 'lessons to be learned' in city's mental health services after girl, 16, took her own life





- Girl, 16, was hit by train at Meadowhall after three-year battle with mental health problems, inquest hears

Ms Slater said that while she was satisfied Daisy ’deliberately’ placed herself onto the train tracks ‘it is unclear whether she intended to take her own life at this time’.

She said this meant she could not return a verdict of suicide.

Following Daisy’s death her family have paid tribute to the ‘beautiful, kind, caring and loving young woman’ - but have also asked for people to think carefully about the damage hurtful insults can cause.

They said: “Sadly when she was just 11, some people told Daisy to kill herself and that she was an attention seeker and this carried on into her secondary school. These words stayed with Daisy; we would like everyone to think before they speak and never to belittle others. We would like this to be her legacy.

"Daisy was 16 when she died. We are utterly devastated by her senseless loss, this simply should not have happened. Daisy was a beautiful, kind, caring and loving young woman who loved singing, music, make-up and drama. She had a great sense of humour and an unforgettable laugh.

“Daisy suffered from anxiety for several years and this was particularly severe in the months before she died. She fought incredibly hard be well and wanted nothing more than to have a ‘normal’ life. Daisy always tried to help others, despite her difficulties.

"We would like to thank her family and her friends for their ongoing support/ We love and miss her very much and always will.

"Suicide is the biggest killer preventable of young people under 35 in the UK and is preventable."

National charity PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide UK) offers confidential help advice to young people or people worried about a young person.

The charity's HOPELineUK helpline services are staffed by mental health professionals. Call them on: 0800 068 41 41, text 07786 209 697 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org

