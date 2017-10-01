Fans urged to allow extra time for security checks at Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United

Football fans are been urged to allow extra time for security checks at today's Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

South Yorkshire Police is advising fans of both teams not to bring bags to the Hillsborough stadium 'unless necessary'.

All bags will be searched before entry to the ground, the force added.

The force tweeted that fans should also 'allow extra time for enhanced security checks at the ground'.

The match kicks off at 12.15pm today.