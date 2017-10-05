Farewell to popular retired Sheffield headteacher

A well-known retired headteacher who taught pupils in Sheffield for nearly 40 years has died aged 89.

Edmund ‘Eddie’ Dore was born in Crookesmoor in 1927, and started his teaching career at Darnall C of E primary in 1947.

He then worked at St Mary’s Junior School, Shirecliffe Junior and Woodthorpe Junior where he was appointed deputy head in 1965.

Upperthorpe Junior was his first headship followed by Athelstan Middle School between 1972 and 1987.

It was at Athelstan that he met and married his second wife, fellow teacher Dorothy Bell.

Remembered fondly by colleagues and pupils alike, Eddie always enjoyed being stopped in the street to the joyful exclamation of ‘’Mr Dore! You used to teach me!’’, then ‘’You used to teach my Mum!’’ to eventually “You used to teach my Nanan!’’.

In return he recognised and remembered nearly every pupil by name, decades later.

He was famous among his staff for his home-made wine, damson being particularly valued for both its flavour and alcoholic intensity.

He spent a long and happy retirement walking with fellow retired teachers, exploring the globe with Dorothy and enjoying being a grandfather to Jo, Liz and Francesca who are, of course, very good at their times tables.

Eddie died at Broomgrove Nursing Home following a short illness. His son and daughter, Jonathan and Kate, will lead a celebration of his life at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1.15pm tomorrow (Friday).

Eddie requested that no black should be worn and no flowers sent, although donations to the Sheffield charity Neurocare are welcome.