Favourite Things: Feeding a spirit of giving across lifelong home city

Chris Hardy, aged 45, has lived in Sheffield all his life - in a range of locations ranging from The Manor to Fulwood.

He has now settled in Hillsborough, even though he is a mad Sheffield United fan, has been married to Katie for 16 years and has two stepsons.

MOLLY Our Cow Molly

Working at St Thomas Church Philadelphia, he is part of the Restore team which helps people on the fringes of society and he manages the S6 Foodbank, which supports over 5,000 people each year across four sites in Sheffield.

Alongside vital food supplies the service also offers crisis support, citizens advice and a clothes and fuel bank.

Chris is organising a fundraising night to support the Food Bank, featuring three local bands, Murston Bapchild and the Brackston Hicks, The Glummer Twins and Pluc, on Saturday, April 8, from 7.30pm at Crookes Social Club.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from www.wegottickets.com, using the search term S6 Foodbank Fundraiser.

My Smallholding

We have a couple of acres of land on the edge of Sheffield where we keep pigs and chickens. We also have lots of polytunnels and land for veg and fruit trees, plus a couple of large sheds to relax in. Even though it’s only a few minutes from the centre of Sheffield it feels a million miles away and I’m able to relax there.

sheffield united’s Bramall Lane stadium

I am a massive Blade! My best memories as a kid are of standing on the kop and already feeling I was part of the ups and downs of life as a Blade.

I’ve experienced some wonderful evening cup ties and some last -minute relegation dramas, which have all become a part of me.

The Back Room at the

greystones

I love going to concerts and will travel anywhere if it’s an artist I really want to see, but I love being able to book tickets to see new bands and have a relaxing evening at a venue near to home.

There is always such variety at the Greystones. Some of the best bands I’ve seen have been on the Back Room stage - and often they were ones I’d never heard of and had just taken a punt on.

Streetwise Church

Service

I help lead a service for people who are homeless, have addictions or are people who don’t feel they could fit into a regular church service.

I love the sense of family and love we have for each other. I am always surprised by the amount of love that someone who hasn’t had the best rub of the green can have for his neighbour.

S6 Foodbank

I manage the S6 Foodbank and love the volunteers who come and give time each week to help others.

The volunteers come from all backgrounds and I’m always encouraged how a bunch of people who don’t know each other come together each week and become the best team I have ever worked with.

They challenge me each week to be a better person just by how they act with the people who come into the Foodbank.

Our Cow Molly Ice Cream

I love ice cream and for Sheffield to have the best ice cream parlour in the world (in my opinion) is great! I love going there after work.

Even just the drive out to Dungworth is wonderful and then to be greeted by the different flavours of ice cream is amazing.

The Snickers flavour is my favourite.

the royal Hallamshire and Northern General

Hospitals

It probably seems a bit weird to be stating the city’s hospitals as some of my favourite places, but it is with good reason.

My mum was really ill a few years back and we nearly lost her, but the hospitals were amazing with her and she’s made a full recovery.

Also one of my stepsons is being treated by the hospitals for a rare disease.

If he wasn’t living in Sheffield, he wouldn’t be able to get the specific care he needs.

Beeches of Walkley

I am a real carnivore! Visiting the restaurant at Beeches of Walkley is always the highlight of my week. We try very hard to eat locally-sourced food at home, and Beeches fits with our ethic - the meat is locally-reared and it really does celebrate the best of Sheffield.