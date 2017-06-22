Favourite Things: Independent spirit that makes Sheffield so vibrant

Tina Gage recently became the manager of Sheffield’s Silversmiths restaurant. The eatery – which was taken over by city-born entrepreneur Michael Standerline a few months ago – hit the national headlines a few years ago following a visit by Gordon Ramsey. One of Tina’s first tasks has been the launch of ‘affordable fine dining’ for the lunchtime market at Silversmiths – thought to be a first for an independent operator in the area.

Tina ran the Devonshire Arms in Dore for many years and, before that, The Angel in Holmesfield. She lived in a variety of places before settling in Sheffield. Originally from St Albans, she has previously called Wimbledon, Majorca and Sutton Coldfield home. Tina now lives in the Abbeydale Road area. She is single and has two sons and one granddaughter.

Abbeydale Road

I feel so lucky to live in this area of the city. The vibe reminds me very much of Notting Hill in London. The contrast between here and Ecclesall Road couldn’t be more marked.

Abbeydale Road has a fantastic café culture and it’s great to see so many people sitting outside – especially at the weekend. There’s so much fresh produce on offer and you really can’t beat the artisan bakeries. And I have to mention Kia’s Pastaria – this recently opened Italian is divine and packed all the time.

Ranmoor Church

Though I’m not massively religious an annual visit to the Christmas carol service is a must. It’s a stunning place by candlelight and we’re regulars every year.

The Summerhouse

This place is a real gem. It’s owned by a friend of mine, Kate, and I’m so proud of what she’s done. There’s always a real buzz and the classic English country garden theme is inspired.

Dore Village

I ran the Devonshire Arms for many years and it’s a fantastic place to live. There’s an enviable feeling of community – something lacking from so many places these days. I have to give a mention for Dore Church – another great Christmas service! I felt very sad when I left the village. There is so much going on. Dore Village Society do so much for the area.

Padley Gorge

A special place for me. When my sons were still at school we were regular visitors. I’d pick them up from school and bring them straight up here on summer days. It’s one of the area’s best kept secrets. An area of tranquillity just a few minutes’ drive from the city.

Nonnas, Ecclesall Road

One of Sheffield’s greatest strengths is its independent bar and restaurant sector. I’ve always liked Nonnas and the strong ‘early bar’ scene. It’s reassuring they’re still such a cornerstone of Ecclesall Road with increased competition from so many chains in recent years.

La Vaca, Broomhill

This is, without a doubt, one of my favourite restaurants in Sheffield. It’s an independent, family-run, South American-themed steakhouse and it’s a big hit with my family. I like restaurants that use local suppliers and it’s good to see they only use locally-sourced meats.

Ecclesall Woods

When you’re a dog owner you’re always looking for a stunning place to take them for walks. Molly, my chocolate coloured Labrador, is a big fan of Ecclesall Woods. There’s a real air of peacefulness here - day or night - and the bluebells are simply stunning.

Lane End Farm Trust

The trust ticks all the boxes for me. It is a working hill farm in the heart of the Peak District and they’re a long-standing Silversmiths supplier as well as giving a lot back to the community thanks to their work with disabled and disadvantaged young people.

Junk Food Project,

Carlisle Street

The chef at Sentinel Brewhouse, Brendan, works with this social enterprise to stage an event once a month that allows people to pay what they like for the food.

It just shows what can be done with perfectly healthy food that would otherwise end up in landfill. The event is a regular sell out.