Favourite Things: Something for everyone in a place of great variety

Dominic Trendall was born and raised in Hertfordshire and took an early interest in politics.

A council candidate in his home ward in 2015, he cut his teeth on the Sheffield Hallam campaign during the 2015 General Election, and still lives in the seat.

He was elected president of the Sheffield University Students’ Union in March 2016 after a closely-fought campaign and heads a team of eight elected officers making changes to the students’ union.

A lifelong fan of Liverpool FC (and more recently Sheffield United), he’s also a qualified football referee.

#WeAreInternational

A study commissioned by Sheffield University a couple of years ago showed that international students are responsible for about 10 per cent of inward investment into the city.

The contribution made by international students to the city is immense and we all benefit from it in so many ways.

The fact that you can walk down West Street and hear so many different languages being spoken is a testament to this great, diverse city.

Sheffield Students’ Union

How could I not? Seriously though, with over 300 clubs and societies, there really is something for everyone.

It gives people the chance to try new things they otherwise would never have been able to and also to meet new people.

The volunteering efforts we run and the facilities we have help thousands of people in the city region and beyond.

Our club nights nearly always sell out and you don’t have to be a student at the university to enjoy them.

I’m pretty sure I spent more than half my student loan at the Interval Bar during my time as a student as well.

Henderson’s Relish and

its associated social

customs

Simply listing Henderson’s Relish would basically be cheating, because everyone knows that it is indispensable in any balanced Sheffield diet.

The expectations about what one is expected to say when asked about Henderson’s Relish are themselves worthy of note.

There are some hard and fast rules.

Firstly, you must not in any way reference Worcestershire Sauce - even if it is just to say that it is a spicier, tastier version. They are totally different.

The second rule is that, if anyone does bring up Worcestershire sauce, you are expected to explain that they actually have very few shared ingredients.

And who wants anchovies in their relish anyway? It’s really rather simple.

The view when you leave the railway station

I realise this is a bit niche. One of the obvious features about Sheffield is the hills, and the views there are around the city looking down upon the sprawling conurbation.

One of the only times I find myself looking upwards is when I leave the station and am faced with the Sheffield Hallam University buildings, especially when they are lit up at night.

It reminds me of the first time I ever visited the city and makes me feel quite nostalgic.

The fountains might resemble a rather large urinal, but are otherwise quite pleasant as well.

Sheffield United

Football Club

After I got my A-level results and it was confirmed that I was moving to Sheffield to attend university here, I played a very long career mode of the FIFA 13 computer game as Sheffield Wednesday in anticipation.

I’m ashamed to say it was the allure of free match tickets that ended up defining my Sheffield footballing preference.

But it couldn’t be any other way now.

The Greasy Chip Butty Song has got to be the best footballing chant in recorded history.

I even pay for my tickets these days.

Endcliffe Park

I didn’t really discover Endcliffe until about two years after I’d moved away from the Endcliffe area.

Not sure how I missed it, but there you go.

One of the best things about being in Sheffield is that you can walk from the city centre to Endcliffe Park in about half an hour and not feel like you’re in a city any more.

It’s a great place to go after a stressful week.