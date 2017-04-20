Favourite Things: Spectacular diversity in city’s architectural gems

Ashley Turner is chief executive of Whittam Cox Architects based at Sheepbridge, Chesterfield, with further studios in Leeds and London. The company is working on multi-million pound residential, retail and commercial projects across the UK. Ashley lives in Sheffield with his wife, Kristy, son Jack and daughter Evie.

CRICKET INN, TOTLEY

Park Hill Flats

If Carlsberg did beer gardens! This is a fantastic location and a brilliant pub.

If you’re after bouncing nightlife and banging music this is not for you. This is about muddy boots and dog walks, sat outside enjoying the amazing surroundings. Growing up as a young kid many weekend nights in the summer would be spent here with other families playing football and cricket.

BLACKA MOOR

Living so close to the moors it means we can be in the tranquillity of the countryside within a matter of minutes. It’s great just to get out there and see where the tracks or footpaths take you. Most of them seem to have us pass the Cricket Inn or Crown, but that’s a coincidence! Standing on the top of Blacka Moor on a clear day offers an amazing view.

SHEFFIELD ARCHITECTURE

There is spectacular diversity between the hard edge of industrial referencing and the striking contemporary buildings and spaces. Take, for example, Park Hill – Marmite in the form of a building. But not just a building almost an institution. Widely disliked by many Sheffielders, not only from an aesthetic viewpoint but also from the social challenges that previously surrounded it. It’s a very different place these days. It’s one of those buildings for me that you can’t take your eye off. It’s listed. It’s brutal. It’s harsh in some ways but it’s an icon. With the improvements that have been made recently and with more planned, the whole dynamic of the place is changing. Go on, I challenge you. Go and visit. If you have strong views of old, leave them at home. Give it a second chance. Architecture is completely subjective, of course. There’s also the university buildings in the city centre, the Collegiate site, the fantastic Winter Gardens and St. Paul’s Square. Sheffield could do with more truly iconic pieces of architecture to compete with Leeds and Manchester, but it’s on its way.

BRAMALL LANE

Most fans from the red half of the city will have also claimed this as one of their favourite places – but I do have a bit more reasoning that just supporting the Blades. My work takes me down there very regularly. Whittam Cox are SUFC‘s retained architects and have designed many parts of the stadium, some already built and some planned. We also produce the safety plans for the entire ground so I can honestly say I know the place like the back of my hand.

A GOOD CURRY

Sheffield has so many Indian restaurants to choose from. I wouldn’t say I am the most adventurous in terms of spice but I just love them. My top three are Almas, Dore; Mohul, Totley Rise and Ashoka, Ecclesall Road.

GOSFORTH FIELDS

I managed a kids’ football team for five years which started at the new sports facility at Gosforth, funded by the Football Foundation. It’s the home of AFC Dronfield, Dronfield Town and Dronfield Rugby Club.

It provides first class facilities for boys and girls of all ages, from as young as five to adults. I had some great times there and together with colleagues and the boys themselves we developed a brilliant team spirit as well as a really good side. To see the development on a personal as well as a sporting level, as the kids grow up, for me is a special memory. I really miss that now.

HOME

Working in architecture, building your own home should be on the bucket list. I can tick that off. Having taken a fairly dilapidated house on a great south-facing plot we set about demolishing nearly the whole thing. We stripped it back and built a larger property with a completely different look. My wife Kristy and I set ourselves the ‘brief’ of wanting a forever family house that had superb entertaining space. It came together exactly as planned – OK, nearly!