Favourite Things: ‘The absolute centre for fresh and tasty beer’

Rich Bardsley is general manager of Sheffield city centre’s first independent smokehouse-style bar and restaurant, FirePit, on West Street. He is engaged to partner Rhianne and they live in Chesterfield with three cats.

Career

I have dedicated my career to bar and restaurant management but it could all have been very different. I was doing a degree in mathematics but found the course too dull. I discovered I loved the challenge of bar work far more and after I landed a job as assistant manager at Sheffield’s Howard Hotel at 20 I never looked back.”

I have worked at independent and national operators including Revolution and Stonegate but am loving the challenge of launching a brand new concept from scratch.

Everyone at FirePit is so passionate about making the business a success. We’re trying to bring something different into the city centre – a quality restaurant with late bar where customers can book tables for drinks only and enjoy waitress service.

Our head chef, Matt Eggo, recently returned from a tasting trip to Canada where he sampled the best of the country’s steak houses. He is coming up with incredible tastes.

The Howard

This was the first pub I visited in Sheffield when I began working there in 2003. From my very first day there I was welcomed by everyone and worked for around three years as assistant manager. It has seen many changes but still feels like home whenever I pop in. Always a friendly welcome and a great pint.

The Leadmill

Working at the Howard, it was essential to love The Leadmill. We visited almost every night to enjoy a dance and a drink. Always full of friendly people having a great time and great music. Fourteen years on I still go down. I might walk out dripping with sweat but that’s what I love about the place.

Snooker at The Crucible

Before working and living in Sheffield I had little interest in snooker but here it is impossible not to love the game. The atmosphere in the city during the two weeks of the tournament is fantastic. Sitting in the sun in Tudor Square watching the big screen is a brilliant way to spend the afternoon.

The Peak District

Living in a big city is fantastic, loads of bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. However, it is wonderful that driving just a few miles west takes you into the heart of the Peak District. In minutes you have swapped the big city for reservoirs, local pubs and beautiful walks.

Live Music

One thing there is never a shortage of in Sheffield is live music. From huge bands at the Arena and Academy to up and coming bands at Indie pubs and bars. Sheffield is very proud of its music history. That you can pop out and listen to guys who might be the next big thing is brilliant. And as for Tramlines – wow, what an event!

Henderson’s Relish

No meal is complete without relish. When I decide what to eat, I always plan how I’m gonna get Hendo’s into the recipe – and more often than not there it is, in the gravy, as a marinade or simply poured over as a condiment.

Independents

Never have I spent time anywhere that has so many successful independent shops and bars. Sheffield is very proud of its people and always supports those who try to make it better. Whether it’s a new shop, restaurant or brewery it seems that people gather to support them in droves. We’ve seen that ourselves, here, in just a matter of weeks.

The People

I have lived in Sheffield numerous times. What is lovely is every time I return there are always loads of people I know. So many friendly faces from the minute you arrive is part of what makes this city great. Everyone is always so welcoming.

The Beer

Sheffield is the absolute centre for tasty fresh beer. From breweries that have been going ages with classic ales to some of the newer guys doing cool kegged, bottled and canned beer. The variety, quality and intelligent humour in naming these brews is unrivalled, along with the many venues in which to buy and drink them. From the excellent bottle shops, to the real ale pubs or tap houses with breweries on site, it really is a fantastic scene to enjoy.