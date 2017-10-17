Favourite Things: ‘This city has helped me become a better me’

Danielle Wilkinson was a victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse at the hands of her first husband for eight years. She found the strength to flee and saw him jailed for 12 years. The mother of three went to university, gained a business degree and set up her own business - the region’s only mobile spray tan and beauty parlour, I Love A Dan Tan. She employs a fleet of female spray technicians and last month came runner up in the Sheffield Hallam University’s Hallam Enterprise Awards.

My Family

A view from Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield. One of Danielle Wilkinson's favourite things. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Wilkinson MC 2

My husband Arran literally has the patience of a saint and THE most beautiful smile in the world! My three beautiful daughters are India, 14 - she’s a clever cookie - Eden, 12, who is crazy good at sports and little Esmae, who has just turned two and is very good at making me laugh every day. Safe to say this little lot keep me busy. However I still have time to feed my passion, which would be most people’s bane in life...work!

I am also studying at Sheffield Hallam University for my executive masters in business. It’s very hard to juggle, but I know my business doesn’t just benefit me; it helps many single mothers in the Sheffield region to earn and provide for their families without running up huge childcare costs.

Pitsmoor and Firth Park

I was born in Pitsmoor and went to Firs Hill Primary School with all six of my siblings. Mr King’s, the local paper shop where I and my brothers would walk to for our bags of mix-ups, was one of the first places I remember in Sheffield. He was a chatty soul and always gave us more than we should have. We moved to Firth Park in 1989 and lived opposite Brushes School on Barnsley Road, the former grammar.

What a beautiful building that was, with its huge tower and grand fireplaces. I actually loved going to that school. We were also close to Longley Park, one of my favourite places when I was young.

Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield’s wealth of services and places have been a huge support. This city has helped me to develop into a better version of me.

Hallam university is one of them. I first set foot there to study biomedical science and wanted to become a science teacher. I changed my course to study business this year. Sheffield Hallam has been a wealth of knowledge and a positive inspiration for me.

It has also focussed the direction of my often crazily busy life.

When my business was voted a runner up in the Hallam Enterprise awards last month, after being in operation only seven months, it literally made my heart smile.

Sheffield people

Can you actually find any people in the world as friendly and as generous with their smiles as those in Sheffield and Yorkshire? The people here are among the nicest I have ever come across. Their warmth is truly infectious.

Endcliffe Park

Sheffield has lots of special places for me and so does Rotherham, as its now my home - there are amazing views from Boston Castle and I love Ulley Country Park. But my favourite has to be the place I consider the most beautiful... Endcliffe Park. I had some photographs taken there one autumn with my daughters and that place is stunning at this time of year - a blaze of glowing colour from the falling leaves. I love it in summer too, when it is shared by families picnic-ing and barbecuing.

Shirecliffe Hill

Have you ever been to the top of Shirecliffe Hill? At night, when you can see the whole city lit up and still bustling with life, I think: Wow, I’m proud to be from Sheffield. The hospital buildings glowing with light and the sirens going tirelessly remind me that our emergency services are so hard-working and are non-stop day-in, day-out.

South Yorkshire Police

At a time when I was at my most vulnerable, the police provided me with amazing support to help keep me and my children safe.

Together with the other services that support vulnerable local women and children, they got us into a women’s refuge and gave us a safe and happy Christmas when we were homeless and I had just £3.40 in my pocket.

They still support me to this day, even though it’s many years on, by checking in on me.