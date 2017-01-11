Search

Feature: ‘We’re utterly independent, highly experienced and incorruptible’

Judge Graham Robinson. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Robinson MC 3

Judge Graham Robinson. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Robinson MC 3

0
Have your say

Sheffield’s most senior civil judge, Graham Robinson, speaks about his life, career and the future of his profession in a testing time for the judiciary

Component:1.8329068.1484147031, , ,$mergedBody