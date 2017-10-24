Female engineers inspire Sheffield pupils to consider careers in the industry

Pupils at a primary school in Sheffield have been inspired to consider careers in engineering.

Children at Sharrow Primary School, in Sharrow, met Liz Kettle the author of the WEST - Women in Engineering Science and Technology - book Yes We Can Too when she visited for an afternoon of activities.

Engineers visit Sharrow Primary School.

The book is based on six female engineers and, through games and puzzles, describes their work and how they came to choose engineering.

Year five pupils met with engineers and heard more about their work in a bid to inspire boys and girls to consider a career in the field.

Pupil Sindy Chen said: "I'll always remember Liz saying there is no such thing as a boys job and girls job.

"I'll remember that because when I was little, I wasn't confident and I thought girls had girls jobs."

Kya Bryan Deutchoua added: "I learnt that you can be a boy or a girl and you can still do the job you want to do."

One engineer fascinated pupils with a switch that she designed for a four-wheel drive vehicle, which had been used by James May on Top Gear when driving a Land Rover.

The youngsters also met two students engineers at Sheffield Hallam University.

All the engineers helped children construct towers as part of an engineering competition to see who could build the tallest.

Headteacher Evelyn Abram said: "This was a really good event which build on our work of raising children’s aspirations, particularly encouraging girls to engage with science, technology, engineering and maths - STEM - subjects."

The school is linked with Am Waliul Haque Adorsho School, in the Faridpur region of Bangladesh, where children are planning on their own tower building competition using their own local materials such as bamboos and jute sticks.

It is also hoped the book will be translated into Bengali.