Fire crew called out to family 'trapped in bedroom' in Sheffield

Firefighters had to free a family of five from their house after becoming trapped inside a bedroom.

One crew from Rivelin station was called out to a house on Barnsley Road in Sheffield Lane Top at around 9.15pm on Friday.

Firefighters went through the window as the family's dog 'wasn't too friendly'.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "It was a bit of an unusual call, the mum, dad and three children were trapped in the bedroom - the door handle seemed to be twisted and they couldn't get out.

"We went through the window and got the ladder to bring them down. We were told the dog wasn't too friendly.

"We managed to get them out fine and we left around an hour afterwards."