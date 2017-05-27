Firefighters called out to Sheffield barbecue blaze

The fire service were called out to tackle a fire in a popular area of Sheffield last night, after a disposable barbecue that had been thrown away in a bin caught light.

The blaze broke out in a bin designated for disposable barbecues in Devonshire Green in the city centre at around 10.30pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze is believed to have been started accidentally, and that it is likely to have been caused by the disposable barbecue coming into contact with an item that should not have been disposed of in the specially designated bin.

The fire service left the scene shortly before 11pm.

Members of the public are being reminded to throw disposable barbecues away safely, and to ensure they dispose of items in the correct bins.