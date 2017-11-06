Fireworks thrown at police officers and fire engine attacked as more than 500 incidents reported across South Yorkshire within hours

Yobs threw fireworks at police officers and attacked a fire engine during a wave of destruction over the weekend.

These highly dangerous attacks were among more than 500 incidents reported to South Yorkshire Police within a matter of hours on Saturday night, which also included fireworks being thrown through the letterbox of a home, into a pub and a supermarket.

Fireworks confiscated by police.

Emergency services had expected a higher number of calls as Saturday marked what is informally known as 'Mischief Night' in which yobs engage in pranks and vandalism, while Bonfire Night the following day also kept 999 staff busy.

Yobs threw fireworks at police officers, passing traffic and business premises in Firth Park last night.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "A group of youths in Firth Park thought they were in for a fire cracking night, until police community support officers rocketed up and took the sparkle out of their anti-social evening."

The team added that a fire engine was "surrounded by youths who smashed the drivers' door window" while firefighters were attempting to extinguish a blaze in Grimesthorpe Road in Pitsmoor at 9.50pm last night.

Masked men wanted for an incident in Darnall.

Vandals also threw a lit firework into the Royal Oak pub in Earsham Street, Burngreave, causing damage to the carpet at 7pm.

They posted a lit fireworks through the letterbox of a home in Fox Street, Neepsend, while stock at a supermarket was damaged when they did the same thing at a store in Spital Hill at 7.50pm.

Other incidents included youths throwing eggs at people in Ecclesall Road, fireworks being thrown at people leaving a pub in Sothall and yobs smashing a taxi window which injured the passenger in Southey Green.

Over in Doncaster, yobs were spotted throwing stones at cars in Church Street, Thorne.

A stray firework sparked a blaze in a coal bunker in Markham Road, Edlington, at 6.50pm on Saturday and another stray firework set fire to a shed roof in Fourth Avenye, Woodlands, later the same night.

Arsonists also set fire to bags of litter in Sheffield High Street at 4.15am this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said there had been 583 separate incidents in a six hour period alone on Saturday night.

It also follows a previous incident involving a group of masked men throwing fireworks in Stainforth Road, Darnall, on Halloween night, Tuesday, between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Police introduced extra patrols in areas of the city where trouble has historically been caused over the bonfire night weekend.

A number of initiatives have also taken place over the past few weeks as well, including firework test purchase operations carried out alongside Trading Standards.

Of 61 premises visited, only four failed the test and were issues community protection warnings. Two have since been re-tested and found to be compliant.

Police and firefighters have also given talks about the danger of fireworks and bonfires in schools, and have worked with shops to prevent the sale of eggs and flour to people who might go on to throw them at people or property.

Evidence gathered this weekend will be analysed and used to inform future operations.