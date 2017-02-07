First images of new Sheffield school unveiled

The first images of a proposed new secondary school in Pitsmoor have been released.

Reach4 Academy Trust, appointed to run the school, has unveiled two artist impressions of the school, planned for the site of an old housing estate and incorporating the old Pye Bank School building.

The school, for youngsters age three to 18, will take up site around Andover Street, and will involve a new building and the refurbishment of the former Pye Bank School.

It was formerly home to a 1960s housing estate that has since been demolished.

Detailed plans for the school are expected to be submitted in the spring.

The council has already applied for permission to clear the ground, which it says is 'imperative' to allow the school to be built on time.

Artist impression of the new school at Pye Bank, Sheffield

It will be one of two new schools due to be open in 2018, with the second, a £25m secondary and sixth form, planned to be built off Carterknowle Road.

The council is building the new schools to cope with increasing demand for places in the city. About 5,500 children need Year 7 places each school year, but this is projected to rise to more than 6,100 by 2021.

A report to councillors in November said births in Sheffield had risen 25 per cent between 2002 and 2012, with an extra 1,000 children per year coming into reception classes.

An extra 5,000 primary school places have been created since 2006, with new schools built and existing ones expanded.

