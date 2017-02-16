FIRST PICTURES: 'Dangerous' couple who murdered 'popular' Sheffield man inside flat

These are the faces of two callous murderers who inflicted a brutal and sustained attack on a defenceless Sheffield man.

Alison Moss, aged 46, of Fox Walk, Walkley, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the past two weeks after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing to murder.

Craig Wild

Her partner, David Webster, 49, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to murder the murder of Craig Wild, at an previous hearing.

Mr Wild, 47, was found dead by officers at Moss’ address in Walkley with 117 separate injuries.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Moss and Webster had been drinking and taking drugs at the house, before they were joined by Mr Wild. An argument is then said to have broken out, before Webster launched a horrific attack on him.

The court heard neighbours raised the alarm after they heard shouting and swearing coming from Moss' house.

When officers arrived, Moss and Webster initially pretended they weren’t in, refusing to answer the door to officers. When they eventually did, they were met with a horrific sight.

Mr Wild was found lying on the living room floor, with a blood stained duvet covering him. He was found with over 117 separate injuries caused by multiple weapons; a Stanley knife, kitchen knife and a screwdriver and also by being punched kicked and stamped on.

The court heard Webster made comments to officers, saying that he had made sure Mr Wild was dead and what he had planned to do with his body, had officers not turned up when they did.

Moss denied any involvement in Mr Wild’s murder throughout the trial and continued to claim that she had not played any part in the attack. She stated that she had sat on the settee and covered her face throughout the ordeal.

Speaking after the jury returned their verdict on Moss, Detective Chief Inspector, Dave Stopford said: said: “Webster knew exactly what he was doing, from the second he struck Mr Wild with the knife. From that point onwards, his intention was to kill him. He admitted this stating that it was his full intention.

“He is a dangerous man who has not only shown absolutely no remorse for his actions but has appeared proud of what he has done.

“Moss denied any involvement but the forensic evidence found on shoes and clothing proved that she had participated in this brutal murder. We gathered CCTV evidence to show the clothing she had been wearing prior to the attack. Moss changed her clothing and shoes before the police could gain access to the flat.

“Together the pair attempted to hide what had happened when officers attended the address. They are both extremely violent individuals who have murdered a defenceless man without any provocation. Mr Wild was a well-known and popular person in the community. I am very pleased that Moss has today been found guilty by a jury.”

A statement from Mr Wild's family read: “The impact our dearest Craig’s death has had on our family is one of total devastation for all of us who loved him so dearly.

“As Alison Moss pleaded not guilty we have had to go through the harrowing process of a trial. It’s been too much for most of us to attend and hear the shocking details of the way that Craig was killed.

“The guilty verdict of Alison Moss today goes some way towards helping us as a family to come together and try to come to terms with his death, knowing that the people who were responsible will be brought to justice.

“We, as a family, would like to thank South Yorkshire Police, the CPS and the Victim Homicide Service for their continued hard work and their support through this process.”

Webster will be sentenced alongside Moss tomorrow.

Moss will also be sentenced for assaulting a 17-year-old man on Monday, January 11, 2016, at Moss’ home address. The court heard how she attacked the victim with a cutthroat razor and encouraged her dog, a Rottweiler, to attack him.

The victim was left with wounds and bite marks to his arms, and a large gash to the side of his head, as a result of being hit with a pair of scissors. Moss will also be sentenced for this crime tomorrow.

Both have been remanded into custody until sentencing.