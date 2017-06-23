Five men arrested in South Yorkshire for child sex abuse

Five more men have been arrested as part of the National Crime Agency's wide-ranging investigation into historical child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

The NCA said three of the men, aged 32, 36 and 37, were arrested in Sheffield and Rotherham on Wednesday on suspicion of indecent assault and conspiracy to rape three girls under the age of 16 between 1998 and 2003.

Two men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested on Thursday in Rotherham on suspicion of rape and indecent assault against two girls under the age of 16 between 2000 and 2002.

The arrests were made in connection with Operation Stovewood, the investigation set up by the NCA after it was invited by South Yorkshire Police to look into allegations of widespread non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in the town between 1997 and 2013.

An NCA spokesperson said the recent arrests follow on from the three others made earlier this week.

They added all eight suspects have since been released while under investigation.

To date, a total of 23 men have been arrested and eight people have been charged with 42 offences.

The spokespersonn added: "The investigation continues to grow and officers are now engaging with and supporting 200 victims and survivors."