Five people injured in crash near Doncaster

Five people were injured in a crash on the outskirts of Doncaster.

The collision was between two cars on the A1 northbound, just south of Blyth services, at 1am on Sunday morning.

Five people were taken to hospital, including a 44-year old woman passenger who is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 65 of 8 October.