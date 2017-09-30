Five people injured in two 'linked' stabbings in Sheffield city centre

Five people have been injured and four people have been arrested following two 'linked' stabbing incidents in the city centre.

The stabbings took place in the early hours of this morning.

A police cordon was put up in the Barker's Pool area and Cambridge St, Carver St/Division St, Barker's Pool and Bethell Walk leading to Backfields are all closed until further notice.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are dealing with two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday 30. Five people were injured.

"Four people have been arrested and detained in relation to the stabbing incidents."

One of those injured was in a critical condition in hospital, but their condition is now ‘serious, but stable,’ added the spokesman.

Police CSI officers inspect blood stained clothes outside Yates's in Barkers Pool in Sheffield following multiple stabbings overnight Picture Dean Atkins

Forensic officers have been at the scene this morning and removed a blood-stained shirt from the pavement outside Yates, on Cambridge Street.