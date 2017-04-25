Five Sheffield primary schools refuse places to children living in their catchment area

Five primary and infant schools in Sheffield have had to refuse youngsters a place in September even though they live in the catchment area.

Brunswick Community Primary, Dobcroft Infants, Dore Primary, Netherthorpe Primary, and Oughtibridge Primary, were all oversubscribed and were forced to turn down pupils for a reception place in September, despite them living in the catchment area.

A further 32 schools in the city were oversubscribed as Sheffield Council continues to feel the pressure of providing places following an increase in births.

Other children have been turned away from schools where their brothers and sisters have places.

The most oversubscribed school was Dobcroft Infants, in Millhouses, were 40 pupils were refused a place - including eight who live in the catchment area and 10 whose siblings attend.

At Netherthorpe Primary, in Netherthorpe, 23 youngsters were refused a place - including 14 who are in the catchment area and three who have brothers and sisters at the school.

At Oughtibridge Primary, in Oughtibridge, 24 pupils were turned down for a reception place - 12 children who live in the catchment and three who have siblings there.

At Brunswick Primary, in Woodhosue, 29 children were refused a place - including eight who live in the school's catchment area.

And at Dore Primary, in Dore, 21 pupils did not get a place - including nine living in the school's catchment area and two who have siblings there.

Out of 6,079 pupils 98 per cent of children got a place at one of their three preferred primary schools - an increase from 97.5 per cent last year. A total of 92 per cent of pupils are going to their chosen school in September - a two per cent increase on last year.

Extra demand for primary school places has been increasing in recent years due to an unprecedented baby boom.

Sheffield Council has provided 60 extra place for children starting reception in September. A new through-school being planned in Burngreave will also provide an additional 60 reception places when it opens in September 2018.

Other oversubscribed schools are Abbey Lane Primary, Woodseats; Arbourthorne Community Primary, Arbourthorne; Ballifield Primary, Handsworth; Beck Primary, Shiregreen; Beighton Nursery and Infant School, Beighton; Birley Spa Community Primary, Hackenthorpe; Bradfield Dungworth, Dungworth; Brightside Primary, Brightside; Ecclesall Infants, Ecclesall; Ecclesfield Primary, Ecclesfield; Gleadless Primary, Gleadless; Hinde House Primary, Wincobank; Hucklow Primary, Firth Park; Hunters Bar Infants, Hunters Bar; Intake Primary, Intake; Loxley Primary, Loxley; Lydgate Infants, Crosspool; Malin Bridge Primary, Malin Bridge; Marlcliffe Primary, Wadsley; Meersbrook Bank Primary, Meersbrook; Monteney Primary, Parson Cross; Mundella Primary, Norton Lees; Norfolk Park Community Primary, Norfolk Park; Norton Free CofE Primary, Norton; Owler Brook Primary, Page Hall; Sharrow Primary, Sharrow; Southey Green Primary, Southey Green; Springfield Primary, Broomhall; Stannington Infants, Stannington; Stradbroke Primary, Stradbroke; Totley Primary, Totley, and Watercliffe Meadow Primary, Shirecliffe.

Five junior schools in the city - Dobcroft Juniors, Millhouses; Ecclesall Juniors, Ecclesall; Hunters Bar Juniors, Hunters Bar; Lydgate Juniors; Crosspool and Nether Green Juniors, Nether Green - were also oversubscribed. All but Ecclesall Juniors turned away pupils despite them living in the catchment area.

Catholic schools - Sacred Heart, Hillsborough; St Catherine's, Firs Hill; St Joseph's, Handsworth; St Marie's, Fulwood; St Patrick's, Sheffield Lane Top; St Theresa's, Manor; St Thomas of Canterbury, Meadowhead; and St Wilfrid's, Millhouses - were also oversubscribed, along with Clifford CofE, Nether Edge; Parson Cross CofE, Wadsley Bridge; Porter Croft CofE, Sharrow and Broomhill Infant Foundation School, Broomhill. These schools operate different oversubscription criteria.