Fleet of stolen bikes returned to speedway club in Sheffield thanks to eagle-eyed residents

Officials at a cycling speedway club in Sheffield are celebrating after more than a dozen stolen bikes were returned thanks to eagle-eyed residents.

Staff at Sheffield Cycle Speedway Club were left devastated last month when bikes - worth up to £350 each - were taken from a container at Graves Health and Sports Centre, in Norton.

Since the theft, members of the community have been contacting South Yorkshire Police and the club with the location of the discarded bikes.

So far 14 bikes have been returned but officials believe more are still out there.

The bikes are unsuitable for roads and pavements and should only be used on a cycle speedway track

The club’s vice-chairman Robert Mawhood said: "We've now had 14 bikes returned to the club, which is fantastic and credit is to the community in the area.

"They have been contacting the police and club members with the whereabouts of discarded bikes. We believe there to be a few more still out there.

"Unfortunately we didn't record how many we had, hence not totally sure how many where stolen - it could have been as many as 20.

"Due to the returned bikes we have been able to run bike club sessions on each of the last two Saturdays, with a dozen children taking advantage."

Mr Mawhood said the return of the bikes coincided with one of the club's riders, James Bunting, winning two British titles.

"James gained his first experience of bike racing at one of the Saturday clubs some five-years-ago and last week won two British under 16 titles in the velodrome," added Mr Mawhood.

"He also won another national bike racing title at the beginning of July.

"The club are obviously very pleased with the bikes being returned, maybe one of the current group of children at the bike club sessions is a champion in the making."

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.