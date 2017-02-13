Folk favourites help hospice vintage shop to celebrate its first birthday

Sheffield folk music favourites The Cocklebread Band helped the St Luke’s Hospice Broomhill Vintage Shop to celebrate its first birthday.

The shop in Crookes Road will have a day of special events – including music from the band and an appearance by a traditional shoe shine – on Wednesday February 15.

And every day from then until Saturday February 18 there will be a special 10 per cent discount on all clothing sales.

“We are delighted that the people of Sheffield have taken our specialist vintage shop to their hearts,” said St Luke’s Area Retail Manager Chris Quinlan.

“This day of celebration and music and our special discount event is our way of saying thank you to everybody who shops with us.”

St Luke’s will be opening its latest shop in City Road, Manor Top, on March 14.