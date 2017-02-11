Football fan banned after town centre fight following Chesterfield v Sheffield United match

A football fan has been banned from games after supporters clashed following Sheffield United's 3-0 away win at Chesterfield.

Adam Marr, 23, of Flamstead Crescent, Chesterfield, appeared at the town's magistrates' court charged with a public order offence.

He pleaded guilty and was banned from football matches for three years, given a 12-month community order, ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and told to pay £400 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Police arrested four people following reports of disorder in the Cavendish Street and Holywell Cross area of the town following the game at around 5.15pm on Saturday, April 16, 2016.

All four men were charged with public order offences.

Three of them - two men from Chesterfield and one from Leeds - were convicted by magistrates last November and were each banned from football matches for three or five years, given a community order, ordered to do unpaid work and told to pay both costs and victim surcharges.

PC Roger Brown, football intelligence officer for Derbyshire police, said: "Sadly a group of supporters became involved in football-related disorder after the Chesterfield FC v Sheffield United home fixture.

"The incident happened in the early evening in the busy town centre and there were many families, shoppers and visitors in the area at the time.

"It is not acceptable to behave in a way that intimidates or frightens others either at football matches, before or after, and it won't be tolerated.

"We have a proven track record of targeting football-related disorder and will continue to apply for banning orders when appropriate."