Four days to register to join South Yorkshire Police

Aspiring police officers have four days to register their interest in joining South Yorkshire Police.

The force is recruiting new bobbies this year and anyone interested needs to register their details online between 9.30am on Monday, January 9 and 11.55pm on Thursday, January 12.

Women and applicants from black and minority ethnic communities are urged to register to help the force become more representative of the communities served.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Being a PC is a unique role with unique demands that are ever-changing. You need to be adaptable to change and ready to think on your feet.

"In return, you will have the benefit of working for a creative, forward-thinking force that is dedicated to keeping South Yorkshire a safe place to live, work and visit.

"Are you ready for a varied job? A job that is as much about supporting victims, providing reassurance and building relationships as it is about flashing lights and handcuffing offenders.

Visit www.southyorkshire.police.uk/work-us

