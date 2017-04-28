Four youngsters died in 140mph crash in scenes likened to 'The Fast and the Furious' on bypass near South Yorkshire

Four young people died when the quad bike they were on was hit by a car travelling at 140mph as vehicles raced along a bypass in scenes likened to the film The Fast And The Furious, a jury has been told.

Ryan Beal and Brandon Brown, both aged 20, Alexandra Binns, aged 18, and Terrie Kirby, aged 16, all of Upton, West Yorkshire, were out celebrating Miss Kirby's birthday when the quad bike they were riding on was devastated by a Nissan 350Z travelling in the same direction, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Kama Melly QC, prosecuting, said the bronze Nissan was taking part in high speed racing involving a number of people and several vehicles on the A6201 Hemsworth bypass in West Yorkshire when the crash happened on September 27 in 2015.

Miss Melly said two groups of people had travelled from Wakefield and Barnsley to use the stretch of road for racing as spectators watched from the sides of the road and a railway bridge.

Opening a trial of five people accused of encouraging dangerous driving, the prosecutor said that analysis of the Nissan's satnav showed it was doing 140mph at the time of the impact with the quad bike and had reached 144mph on previous runs along the single carriageway road.

The court heard from a witness who said "the scene was something like out of the film The Fast And The Furious."

George Tomlinson, aged 25, of Hall Croft, Netherton, Wakefield; Nathan Jackson, aged 21, of Higham Common, Barnsley; Stephen Hebden, aged 23, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley; Lee Fisher, aged 29, of Pond Street, Barnsley and Bradley Lockwood, aged 22, of Rotherham Road, Barnsley, all deny one count of encouraging and assisting in the commission of a dangerous driving offence.

The jury heard that the driver of the Nissan, Daniel Raynor, and his front seat passenger, Matthew Todd, have admitted charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

Miss Melly said all the defendants except Fisher admitted being at the scene, although denied they were encouraging dangerous driving.

She said Fisher denied being there and said in a statement that "he did go driving that night but only to relax after work."

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.