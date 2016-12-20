FULL LIST: Sheffield pharmacy Christmas and New Year opening times

Here’s your comprehensive at-a-glance guide to Sheffield pharmacy opening hours if you or your family become ill over Christmas and New Year.

Fully qualified pharmacies across the area are open evenings, weekends and bank holidays to advise on best course of action, offering expert treatment for many common illnesses.

When and where you can get Christmas and New Year pharmacy advice

Patients are recommended to plan ahead and order repeat prescriptions now from their doctor or via NHS England GP www.nhs.uk Online Service. Christmas Eve will see most pharmacies open normal working hours, followed be duty rota below.

Christmas Day

All pharmacies closed with exception of:

10am-10pm: Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy, 277 Fulwood Road, S10 3BD

1pm-5pm: Wicker Pharmacy, 55-67 Wicker, S3 8HT

Boxing Day

Many pharmacies closed with the exception of:

9am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, Handsworth Road, S13 9LR

9am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, Chaucer Road, S5 8NH

9am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, 1 Market Street, S35 2UW

8am-8pm: Boots, 44A High Street, Meadowhall, S9 1EN

10:30am-4:30pm: Boots, 66 The Moor, S1 4PA

11am-5pm: Boots, Unit 5 Heeley Retail Park, S8 0RG

8am-5pm: Boots, Unit D Crystal Peaks Retail Park, S20 7JL

8am-1pm then 2pm-6pm: Boots, 4-6 High Street, S1 1QF

10:30am-4:30pm: Boots, Units 4-7, The Berkeley Centre Ecclesall Road, S11 8PN

10am-8pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, 3-7 Alderson Road, S2 4UA

10am-4pm: Morrison's Pharmacy, 299 The Common, Ecclesfield, S35 9WJ

9am-7pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Supermarket, Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, S20 7PQ

10am-4pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's Supermarket, Archer Road Millhouses, S8 0TD

10am-10pm: Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy, 277 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BD

10am-8pm: Wicker Pharmacy, 55-67 Wicker, S3 8HT

December 27

Many pharmacies will be closed with the exception of:

9am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, Handsworth Road, S13 9LR

9am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, Chaucer Road, S5 8NH

9am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, 1 Market Street, S35 2UW

8am-8pm: Boots, 44A High Street, Meadowhall, S9 1EN

11am – 3pm: Boots, 214 Fulwood Road, Broomhill, S10 3BB

10:30am-4:30pm: Boots, 66 The Moor, S1 4PA

8am-12pm: Boots, Unit 5 Heeley Retail Park, S8 0RG

9am-5pm: Boots, Unit D Crystal Peaks Retail Park, S20 7JL

8am-1pm then 2pm-6pm: Boots, 4-6 High Street, S1 1QF

10:30am - 4:30pm: Boots, Units 4-7, The Berkeley Centre Ecclesall Road, S11 8PN

10am - 4.30: Boots, Waitrose, 123 Ecclesall Road, S11 8HY

10am-8pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, 3-7 Alderson Road, S2 4UA

10am-4pm: Morrison's Pharmacy, 299 The Common, Ecclesfield, S35 9WJ

9am-7pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Supermarket, Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, S20 7PQ

10am-6pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's Supermarket, Archer Road Millhouses, S8 0TD

10am-10pm: Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy, 277 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BD

9am-6pm: Tesco Pharmacy, 50 Montgomery Terrace Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3BU

9am – 6pm: Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Abbeydale Drive, S7 2QB

10am-8pm: Wicker Pharmacy, 55-67 Wicker, S3 8HT

December 28, 29, 30, 31

Most pharmacies are open normal working hours:

New Year’s Day

11am-2pm then 3pm-5pm: Boots, 44A High Street, S9 1EN

10am-4pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Supermarket, Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, S20 7PQ

10am-4pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Supermarket, Millhouses, S8 0TD

10am-8pm: Wicker Pharmacy, 55-67 Wicker, S3 8HT

11am-5pm: Boots, Unit 5, Heeley Retail Park, S8 0RG

10:30am-4:30pm: Boots, Unit D, Crystal Peaks Retail Park, s20 7JL

10am-2pm: Hillsborough Pharmacy, 58-60 Holme Lane, Hillsborough, S6 4JQ

11am-5pm: Boots, 4-6 High Street, S 1QF

10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Handsworth Road, S13 9LR

9am-7pm: Darnall Pharmacy, Darnall Health Centre, S9 5DH

10am-4pm: Morrison’s Pharmacy, 299 The Common, Ecclesfield, S35 9WJ

8am-9pm: Wincobank Pharmacy, 122 Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, S5 6BB

10am-4pm: Peak Pharmacy, Morrisons Supermarket, 1 Oxclose Park Road North, S20 8GN

10am-4pm: Tesco Pharmacy, Abbeydale Drive, S7 2QB

11am-5pm: Asda Pharmacy, Chaucer Road, Parsons Cross, S5 8NH

12pm-10pm: Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy, 277 Fulwood Road, S10 3BD

10am-8pm: High Green Pharmacy, 104 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU

10am-8pm: Swift Pharmacy, 1 Gowler Street, S4 7HA

10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, 1 Market Street, Chapeltown, S35 2UW

8am-6pm: Woodhouse Pharmacy, Woodhouse Medical Centre, 5-7 Skelton Lane, S13 7LY

10am-4pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Unit 39, Crystal Peaks West Mall, S2- 7PN

10am-4pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, 3-7 Alderson Road, S2 4UA

10am-4pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, 9 Johnson Street, Stocksbridge, S36 1BX

January 2

Many pharmacies will be closed with the exception of:

10am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, Handsworth Road, Sheffield S13 9LR

10am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, Chaucer Road, Parsons Cross,S5 8NH

10am-6pm: Asda Pharmacy, 1 Market Street, Chapeltown, S35 2UW

10am-8pm: Boots, 44A High Street, Meadowhall, S9 1EN

10:30am-4:30pm: Boots, 66 The Moor, S1 4PA

11am-5pm: Boots, Unit 5 Heeley Retail Park, S8 0RG

10:30am-4:30pm: Boots, Unit D, Crystal Peaks Retail Park, S20 7JL

8am-1pm then 2pm-6pm: Boots, 4-6 High Street, S1 1QF

10:30-4:30pm: Boots, Units 4-7, The Berkeley Centre, Ecclesall Road, S11 8PN

10am-4:30pm: Boots Waitrose, 123 Ecclesall Road, S11 8HY

10am-8pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, 3-7 Alderson Road, S2 4UA

10am-4pm: Morrison's Pharmacy, 299 The Common, Ecclesfield, S35 9WJ

9am-7pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Supermarket, Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, S20 7PQ

9am-6pm: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's Supermarket, Archer Road, Millhouses, S8 0TD

10am-10pm: Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy, 277 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BD

9am-6pm: Tesco Pharmacy, 50 Montgomery Terrace Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3BU

9am-6pm: Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Abbeydale Drive, S7 2QB

10am-8pm: Wicker Pharmacy, 55-67 Wicker, S3 8HT