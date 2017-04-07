Full steam ahead for Doncaster's new multi-million pound rail depot to create 250 jobs

A new railway depot to maintain a fleet of services inspired by the famous Japanese bullet trains is on track to create 250 jobs.

Hitachi Rail Europe chose Doncaster for it's 'rich rail history' and has spent £80 million breathing new life into part of the Doncaster Carr site that previously housed steam trains from as early as 1878.

The firm has refitted the depot with the most advanced industry technology to maintain new fleets of intercity trains inspired by Japanese bullet trains, which are due to start running next year connecting millions of passengers in northern cities to London and Scotland.

A recruitment drive has now been launched to employ 250 people in a wide range of roles. So far 60 of these positions have been filled but the next wave of recruitment will focus on some of the 190 remaining roles.

Rail bosses and civic leaders were lining up today to praise the move as 'cementing Doncaster's position as a national rail hub'.

Karen Boswell, managing director for Hitachi Rail Europe, said the firm will "engage with schools and local community groups" to help "inspire a new generation of rail workers."

Peter Dale, Doncaster Council’s director of regeneration and environment, said: “With the National College for High Speed Rail at Lakeside set to open its doors later this year, Doncaster is well placed to experience further growth in the sector cementing its position as a national rail hub.”

Geoff Elliott, general manager for East Coast maintenance, said: "We are proud to carry on Doncaster’s rich rail history by building a modern depot which will soon service new trains carrying millions of passengers.

“Our newly built depot is a clean and modern environment which will break all stereotypes. The local area has a strong legacy of technical and engineering jobs and our depot investment looks set to cement this reputation."

Dan Fell, chief executive officer of Doncaster Chamber, said: "The rail sector is of critical importance to Doncaster and it is therefore welcome to see more jobs being created in the industry. Going forward, it is imperative that the borough creates a pipeline of skilled workers to take these jobs.”

Company bosses would like to hear from engineers with experience in mechanical and/or electrical work. The depot is also looking to attract new train maintenance apprentices to start in September 2017.

The primary role of the depot is to make sure that each train, having carried thousands of people a day, is ready to offer passengers the same service the next day. This means the Doncaster depot needs staff that can do everything from maintaining the engines to keeping the trains clean.

Fleets housed at the depot include 65 trains for Virgin Trains East Coast and 19 trains for Transpeninne Express. The main building is a maintenance shed with five separate tracks and room for up to 24 five car trains at any one time.

The trains will be built at a base in Durham before going onto Doncaster for maintenance and then joining the railway network.

It is expected to be officially opened in the next couple of months and the firm hopes it will maintain intercity express trains for the next 27 and a half years.

Rail Minister Paul Maynard MP said the move "demonstrates the commitment government, train operators and manufacturers have in the future of our railways.”

To apply visit http://www.hitachirail-eu.com/careers