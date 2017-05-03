Fun run in Sheffield will help to raise charity funds

Rother Valley Country Park will be packed with almost 700 runners on Sunday (May 7) when a record number take part in the eighth annual Head Start race.

This year the runners will be raising funds for the ground-breaking work of South Yorkshire’s Neurocare charity with a super flat, chip-timed 10K and family fun 5K.

Entries are still open for the event, supported by Steel City Marketing, which has raised more than £110,000 over the past seven years for Neurocare.

The Sheffield-based charity funds life-saving equipment, cutting edge research and patient support at the city hospitals’ neurological wards.

Runners this year include many family and friends of a Sheffield Mum who died suddenly from a brain aneurysm in January.

Gail Oxley, 52, had spent a fun day shopping in the January sales with her daughter Tara when she collapsed at her Frecheville home with a devastating ‘thunderclap’ headache.

The popular business woman, who owned CBS Accountancy Services, was taken to Northern General Hospital’s accident and emergency department before being transferred to the Royal Hallamshire’s neuro intensive care unit. But she died a day later, on January 3.

Tara and her sister Rachael Oxley have nothing but praise for all the medical staff and the work of Neurocare, and many relatives and friends are taking part in Head Start to support the charity’s Rosa Robot Appeal.

Neurocare needs to raise £250,000 in the next five months to secure the most advanced surgical robot of its kind for Sheffield hospitals’ neurological centre of excellence.

The ROSA surgical assistant robot could transform the lives of thousands of people needing complex brain surgery.

Just like a GPS system, ROSA provides neurosurgeons with extraordinarily accurate 3D maps of the brain, allowing them to precisely and safely reach areas they could not reach before.

This offers real hope for people with poorly controlled epilepsy, deep-seated brain tumours, Parkinson’s Disease and other complex brain disorders.

There is still time to enter online for the eighth annual Head Start event which is perfect for both first time runners and seasoned pros. For more visit www.neurocare.org.uk or call 0114 267 6464.