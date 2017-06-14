Fundraising appeal for daughters of South Yorkshire mum killed in crash raises thousands of pounds

A fundraising appeal for two little girls whose mum died in a crash has almost reached its target just days after being launched.

Megan Borrows, aged 24, died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into two parked cars on Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth, in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

She was a mum of two young girls, Rhia, aged five, and Keira, aged one, and a family friend who set up an online fundraising page for the youngsters said the money would be used to 'make their lives a bit easier during this awful time'.

More than 120 individual donations have poured in and raised £2,390 towards a target of £2,500 in just six days.

Megan's partner of eight years, Steve Moorcroft, said he is still in shock and has been left completely ‘devastated’ by the loss.

The 32-year-old, of Rawmarsh, said: "She was a wonderful mum, her priorities first and foremost were always the kids.

"She did everything for them, and put them before everything else in her life. She stayed home and looked after them while I was at work because I work very long hours.

"She was always happy. She was great, funny and never had any upset with anyone."

Megan, who grew up in Rawmarsh, was in a grey MG ZR which crashed near to the junction with Psalters Lane at 2.30am yesterday.

A 22-year-old man who was also a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries but has since been released from hospital. The driver was not at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Police said two 22-year-old men and a 19-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have all now been released under investigation.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-rhia-keira