Funeral details revealed for popular Sheffield entertainer Bobby Knutt

The funeral details have been announced for popular Sheffield entertainer Bobby Knutt.

The much-admired comedian, TV and stage actor died aged 71 while on holiday in the south of France in September.

His funeral service will now take place at Wentworth Church on Friday, November 17, at 1pm.

The details were revealed in a statement issued through his legal representative Wilford Smith Solicitors, which described him as "one of the nicest people in showbusiness with a stunning and moving ability to draw his audience in to every character he played."

The statement added that prior to his death, he was "looking forward to a series of one man shows, the proceeds of which would have gone to various charities."

Affectionately known as 'Knutty', the entertainer appeared on Emmerdale, Heartbeat and Last Of The Summer Wine in his earlier career and was recently known for playing Eddie Dawson on the hit ITV show Benidorm.

The Sheffield-born funnyman also had regular roles in pantomimes, performing at the Crucible and Lyceum theatres.

He was married to Donna Hartley, once hailed the 'golden girl' of British athletics, before passing away suddenly in June 2013, aged 58.

Friends said Bobby was last living in Elsecar, Barnsley.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.