Funeral of tragic Dinnington girl Leonne Weeks to be held tomorrow

The funeral of tragic teenager Leonne Weeks - who was found dead on a path near her Dinnington home - will take place tomorrow.

There will be a procession before the funeral service of the 16-year-old at St Leonard’s Church in Dinnington at 1.30pm.

The 16-year-old's body was discovered on Monday, January 16, at 10.55am on a pathway just off Lordens Hill. A post mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Shea Peter Heeley, aged 18, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, has been charged with murder and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.