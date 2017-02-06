Further investigations needed to make contaminated land safe for new Sheffield school

The first steps Sheffield Council has to take to ensure a new school is safe for children have been outlined in a new report.

The authority wants to build a new £25m secondary school on contaminated land, off Carterknowle Road, to cope with a rise in demand for places.

An initial report into the plans revealed there is a risk to human health because the site was previously used for landfill.

Further investigations have been carried out and a second report has been published outlining some of the remedial actions which the council should carry out.

Among its suggestions include gas protection measures, such as specific types of ventilation, within the design of the school to mitigate the risk the risks associated with carbon dioxide and methane.

It also calls for further investigation, including collecting soil samples, from the area which is planned for the playing field to help with further remedial action.

More than 40 people have submitted objections to the Bannerdale School plans, many concerned about the risk to the health of children.

Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families at Sheffield Council, said: “Providing a first-class education and enabling every child to achieve their potential is our absolute priority.

“Submitting this application for a new school on the Bannerdale site is the next step in the authority’s plans to provide more school places for children in south west Sheffield and, indeed, for the city as a whole.

“A decision will be made on the application in due course.”

The council is building the school to cope with rising demand. About 5,500 children need Year 7 places each school year and this is set to rise to more than 6,100 by 2021.

A public meeting to discuss the proposals will take place at St Oswalds Church, on Bannerdale Road, on Thursday at 6.30pm.

