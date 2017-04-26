Girl, 16, raped in broad daylight down pathway in South Yorkshire

A girl aged 16 was raped in broad daylight down a pathway in South Yorkshire yesterday evening.

The teenage victim was walking along Regent Street in Balby, Doncaster, before turning down a pathway leading to Shepherd Road when she was approached by a man unknown to her.

She was attacked by the man before he ran from the area. Police do not yet have a description of the attacker and specially trained officers are working with the girl to try and obtain an age for the suspect.

Additional police patrols have been introduced in the area following the attack at about 7.40pm.

Superintendent Neil Thomas said: “The girl and her family are being supported by our specially trained officers and I’d like to reassure you that we have a dedicated team and a number of resources investigating this incident.

“We will have additional police patrols in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and I’d urge anyone who may have information about this incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 971 of 25 April 2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.