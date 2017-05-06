Gogglebox's Sandra among hundreds who supported fundraiser in memory of Sheffield schoolgirl Jasmyn Chan

Family, friends and celebrities turned out this afternoon to support a fundraiser in memory of a tragic Sheffield teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run crash three years ago this week.

Hundreds gathered at the Sheffield Works Department ground in Heeley for JazzFest this afternoon in memory of Jasmyn Chan who died when she was hit by a speeding driver on May 9, 2014.

Jasmyn Chan was tragically killed by a speeding driver on May 9, 2014

Among those who attended the event, which is the third of its kind, was Sandra Martin from Channel 4's Gogglebox.

Sandra said: "I came to Sheffield for the first time for this because it's for a good cause.

"What happened to Jasmyn was very sad, and I'm happy to raise money for Breast Cancer Support.

"I go all over the country raising money for charity, and I'm happy to be here."

Lewis Pask (left) organised today's fundraiser

Sheffield boxer Anthony Tomlinson was also in attendance, and presented organisers with a donation for £500.

He said: "I don't just do boxing for myself, I do it for others and the money I've donated has come from my last fight.

"Jasmyn's a hero to a lot of people here in Sheffield, and the money raised today is going to help people with breast cancer which is great."

Organisers Lewis Pask and Jordan Ashleigh Cook say they think Jasmyn, who was known as 'Jazzy' to her friends and family, would be 'proud' to know so many people were donating money to charity in her name.

Hundreds supported Jazzfest

"We want to make sure no-one ever forgets about Jazzy, and that's what today is about," said Lewis, of Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park.

The 19-year-old added: "We're going to keep doing this every year. Next year I'm hoping to do a music festival, you know like Tramlines, because she loved music."

Jordan, 18, of Fenton Drive, Hackenthorpe added that Jasmyn was a big charity fundraiser herself and even donated her hair to the Little Princesses charity shortly before her death, making the event a fitting tribute to the beloved schoolgirl.

Two white doves were released in memory of Jasmyn during the day-long event.

A memorial football match was among the day's attractions

Other attractions included a memorial football match, live music and fairground rides.

All money raised today will be donated to the Breast Cancer Support charity.