Greggs to roll out drive-thru stores - and one could be coming to Sheffield

Buying a sausage roll or steak bake from your closest Greggs store could soon be easier than ever before.

As the bakery is launching drive-thru stores across the UK -.and one could be coming to Sheffield soon.

After a successful pilot with the first such store opening in Manchester, customers in other parts of the country will soon be able to get their fill of sausage rolls and pasties without having to leave the confines of their vehicles.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: "Following the successful opening of our first Greggs Drive Thru in Irlam, Greater Manchester, we are looking into potential locations so we can bring the format to other parts of the UK.”

She added that the company would be looking at areas across the country - including in South Yorkshire - where there is 'high customer traffic' to see if one of the stores could be sited there.

There is no timescale yet as to when they could open or how many new stores there will be.

There are more than 30 Greggs outlets in and around South Yorkshire.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive officer of Greggs, said: "It’s all about convenience and the most convenient thing is not having to get out of your car.

"You can just drive up and order a coffee, sausage roll or doughnut."