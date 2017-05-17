Group stage walk through Sheffield city centre to remember those who refused to fight in wars on moral grounds

Members of Sheffield Creative Action for Peace staged a walk through the city to remember those who refused to sign up to fight in conflicts.

The group formed a‘Choir for Peace’ to mark International Conscientious Objectors day last Saturday. They also paid tribute to people who continue to take a stand against compulsory military service.

A wreath of white poppies was laid at the cenotaph in Barker’s Pool.

The group also paid tribute to those who have worked to end conflicts, including the 1200 women from 12 countries who gathered in The Hague, Netherlands, in 1915. They drew up 20 proposals for stopping WWI by a negotiated peace, which they took personally to world leaders.

