Gunman 'with speech impediment' at large after shooting Sheffield dog walker

Police are hunting a gunman who shot a dog walker on a Sheffield street.

The man was shot with a BB gun while walking his two dogs in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, on Friday, October 13, at 7pm.

Officers from the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team described the offender as having a "distinctive speech impediment."

Police described him as a white man, aged in his early 20s, of a thin build and about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident 909 13/11/17.