Has Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker found the best tree in Sheffield?

A tree liked by Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker could be nominated as the best in Sheffield as part of a unique competition.

The Sheffield superstar, whose band once had a hit called 'The Trees', nominated the weeping beech tree at the entrance to Endcliffe Park as his favourite in the city as part of the 'Great Trees of Sheffield' competition.

Other notable nominations have come from Jarvis' Pulp bandmate drummer Nick Banks who put forward a lime tree on Ryle Road in Nether Edge as the best. Meanwhile, former Liberal Democrats leader Nick Clegg nominated a tree on Western Road.

The winner will be announced during a ceremony at Sheffield Hallam University's Charles Street Building on Wednesday, May 24, from 3pm.

And the winner will take home a very special prize.

For the base of the trophy is made from a chunk of the famous Pontfadog Oak - believed to be one of the oak trees that has ever lived. The 1200-year-old tree was felled during a storm in Wales four years ago.

The competition was launched by tree expert Rob McBride as a way of shining a light on the city's best trees. He is supporting the campaign to save thousands of trees from being felled by the council and contractor Amey as part of a roads improvement plan.