Hate crime probe as woman has egg thrown at her around time of Sheffield United promotion celebrations

A woman allegedly had an egg thrown at her in an area where Sheffield United fans were celebrating the club's promotion.

The 54-year-old woman was walking along London Road when the incident happened on Sunday, April 30, at 2.30pm.

Detectives are treating the alleged crime as a 'hate incident'. Police indicated it happened at around the same time and location as many Blades supporters were celebrating the team's League One title win.

However, there is no suggestion at this stage that a United supporter threw the egg.

Police revealed details about the incident today.

This also comes after a video went viral claiming to show that celebrating Blades supporters spat at and threw beer over an elderly Muslim woman.

The clip, which was also filmed on Sunday, April 30, on London Road, has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter.

But many fans have blasted the clip, filmed outside the Barrel Inn, as fake and have questioned its authenticity.

Police have yet to say whether their latest appeal relates to the incident involving the Muslim woman.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "London Road was extremely busy at around that time, due to football celebrations in the area.

"The incident is being treated as hate incident and officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who knows who may be responsible.

"If you have information, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk. You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."