Champion golfer Matt Fitzpatrick to drive support for kids hospital in his home town of Sheffield

Internationally renowned champion golfer, Matt Fitzpatrick, is driving fundraising for his home town after joining The Children’s Hospital Charity as patron.

The 22-year-old golf pro is hoping to use his rising star in the sport to bolster the charity’s work for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, one of only four standalone children’s hospitals in the country. Matt, a three-time winner on the European Tour, joins other high-profile sporting ambassadors for the charity, including Michael Vaughan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Dan Walker and Nick Matthew.

Matt, from Ranmoor, Sheffield, said: “The Sheffield Children’s Hospital is an amazing place, treating children from across the Yorkshire region, the country and the world. I am honoured to be joining The Children’s Hospital Charity as patron, and look forward to meeting some young patients. The staff do an amazing job, so I can’t wait to get involved.”

Fresh from competing in the 2017 Masters in Augusta, Matt – who has had victories at the 2015 British Masters, the 2016 Nordea Masters and the 2016 DP World Tour Championship – makes his golfing debut as patron at the BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth. He will be joined on tour with Theo, the charity’s bear mascot who has been emblazoned on his golf bag to mark the partnership.

David Vernon-Edwards, director of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It is incredibly exciting to have such a fantastic sportsman joining us as ambassador at such an exciting time in his career. As a Sheffield lad, Matt knows how vital our hospital is, and we hope his support will help us fundraise to keep it at the forefront of paediatric care. On behalf of everyone at the charity, I want to extend a warm welcome to Matt and his team!”

The Children’s Hospital Charity fundraises for enhancements to Sheffield Children’s Hospital that are over and above the standard NHS provision. Money raised helps buy the latest medical equipment, funds improvements to the facilities and environment and research into the prevention and cure of childhood illnesses and disease.

For more information on The Children’s Hospital Charity, please visit www.tchc.org.uk

To find out more about Matt Fitzpatrick, please visit www.mattfitzpatrick.golf

