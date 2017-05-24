Charity launches challenge to help people across Sheffield kick-start healthier habits

Sheffield residents wanting to get healthier this summer now have extra support to achieve their goals thanks to a new, free online tool.

The ‘Let’s Do This Eight Week Challenge’ has been developed by the National Charity Partnership, a partnership between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco, and allows users to set and track their health-related goals over an eight week period.

Goals focus on everyday changes - such as consuming healthier drinks and eating smaller portion sizes - and becoming more physically active. The online eight week challenge, which can be accessed from any computer, tablet or mobile phone, also contains a bank of healthy recipes endorsed by Diabetes UK and the BHF, achievable fitness tips and health-related inspiration to keep people motivated.

Alex Davis, Head of Prevention for the National Charity Partnership, said: “The idea behind our eight week challenge is to support people to make small, positive changes to their lifestyle which will ultimately help to make a big difference to their long-term health.

“The Let’s Do This Eight Week Challenge is designed to help get people started on their personal journey towards developing lifelong healthier behaviours such as eating more fruit and vegetables and getting more active. We’re encouraging people in Sheffield to use our online tool, make a lifestyle change for eight weeks and discover the benefits these changes can make.”

Lindsey Crompton, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “At Tesco we’re committed to helping our customers, colleagues and communities live healthier lives and the new Let’s Do This Eight Week Challenge is a great way to support people to make small, positive changes to their daily lifestyle”

The aim of the Let’s Do This Eight Week Challenge is to get people moving more and eating healthily by kick-starting small healthier habits. Being active and eating a healthy diet are both known to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease – serious conditions that are largely preventable.

The Let’s Do This Eight Week Challenge can be accessed at www.lets-dothis.org.uk/challenge.

