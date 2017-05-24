Diabetes teen hosts masquerade ball

A young diabetes sufferer has hosted a masquerade ball to raise funds for charity to help others with the condition.

Ellie Channer, aged 16, has raised £4,700 for the Diabetes UK charity and local hospital trust.

Ellie was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in April last year when she was 15 and about to start her GCSEs.

After receiving lots of support following her diagnosis, Ellie wanted to give something back to help other people living with the condition.

She said: “My life was turned upside down in a week, so I feel if I didn’t have all the amazing support and help from the staff I would never have been able to carry on as I was so unaware of what diabetes actually was.”

Type 1 diabetes develops when the insulin-producing cells in the body have been destroyed and the body is unable to produce insulin.

It is treated with daily insulin doses and is the most common form of diabetes diagnosed in children.

Symptoms include tiredness, weight loss, extreme thirst and going to the toilet more frequently.

Razzmatazz theatre school student Ellie gathered raffle prizes from local businesses for the ball, at Baldwins Omega in Brincliffe Hill.

She has already started to organise her next charity party, which will take place on November 17 at the Mecure Hotel in the city centre.

The money raised from the first event will be split between Diabetes UK and a project run which sends young children living with diabetes on a residential holiday.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Ellie can email ellie.channer@hotmail.co.uk.