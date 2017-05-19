Doncaster breast cancer survivor raises over £1,600 to say thank you

A local fundraiser has netted over £1,600 for Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Jasmine Centre, a service specialising in the care and treatment of those with breast cancer.

Elaine Tracey was diagnosed with the disease in January 2013. Over a period of three years, the mother of three daughters went through a number of treatments, including lymph node clearance, a bilateral mastectomy and chemotherapy, before receiving the all clear in September 2013.

A line-dancing enthusiast for over 20 years, upon beating the illness Elaine wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the team that cared for her, deciding to organise a toe-tapping fundraiser for the Jasmine Centre.

Caring for those with breast abnormalities, the Jasmine Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary is staffed by a number of healthcare professionals including Doctors, Nurses and Radiographers who specialise in breast imaging and care.

Elaine said: “I wanted to give something back to the Jasmine Centre, to say thank you for all that the staff did for me, so I organised a line dancing fundraising evening at the Parklands Sports and Social Club along with Luke Craig from Hot Tomales Dance Class.

“Throughout my treatment, I had amazing support from my family and partner and the care and kindness I received from the Jasmine Centre was beyond words. The team saved my life and this is my way of giving back. I want to thank everyone who donated to make this happen.”

Pauline Foulstone, Jasmine Centre Lead Practitioner, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Jasmine Centre, I want to thank Elaine, as well as her friends, family and everyone who contributed, for this kind donation. The money will be put to good use to benefit our patients.”

Elaine presented the donation, along with a bouquet of flowers, to staff at the Jasmine Centre in March 2017.

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for our hospitals, please contact the Communications and Engagement team on 01909 502726 or 01302 644244 or email CommunicationsandEngagement@dbh.nhs.uk