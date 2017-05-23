Doncaster sexual health and HIV services are moving near the town centre

Today, May 23, TriHealth Doncaster is moving its genitourinary medicine (GUM), sexual health and HIV services from Doncaster Royal Infirmary into East Laith Gate House, near the town centre.

The team will be joining the TriHealth Contraception Service, bringing Doncaster’s sexual health services under the same roof, providing a one-stop location for local residents.

To allow for the move to take place, the service will be temporarily closed for two days (23 and 24 May) and will reopen as normal at the new premises on Thursday May 25 for walk-in and scheduled appointments.

Patients are asked to book into the new TriHealth reception which is housed on the first floor of East Laith Gate House, who will then direct to the appropriate clinic.

All appointments affected by the two day closure have been rearranged and patients informed. The TriHealth team have also changed their telephone number to 01302 640040.

Further information about the move and the service opening times can be found on the TriHealth website on www.doncastertrihealth.nhs.uk or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DoncasterCASH