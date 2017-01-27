Four life-saving defibrillators placed at the heart of South Yorkshire communities

Four lifesaving pieces of equipment have now been placed in the heart of the community in Yorkshire thanks to Central England Co-operative.

The Society has installed four defibrillators across the area as part of a scheme that will see hundreds of the lifesaving devices put in place at outlets across the Society’s trading area.

The devices have been installed in the following locations:

· Barnsley Food and Petrol Filling Station, Carlton Road

· Birchencliffe Food and Petrol Filling Station, Halifax Road

· Shepley Food Store, in Station Road

· Sheffield Food and Petrol Filling Station, Birley Moor Road

It is estimated that around 100,000 people die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest in the UK each year and, while CPR saves the lives of around nine per cent, if CPR is used alongside a defibrillator the chance of survival increases to 50 %.

Michelle Houghton, Store Manager at Sheffield Food Store, said: "We are delighted to have been such an integral part of ensuring this lifesaving device has been installed at our store.

"If the defibrillator is ever needed, anyone can call 999 and the emergency operator will pass on a code that will open the locked case that the equipment is stored in.

"The device will then talk the person through how to use it – it is easy to use and any member of the community would be able to do so if needed."

As a community retailer, Central England Co-operative already has defibrillators sited at a number of its outlets, but announced further funding for the phased installation of hundreds of defibrillators over the next year, which will be installed by long-term partner Oak Electrical.

The business is working with ambulance services to identify the most suitable sites for equipment and, where possible, these will be in external locations allowing community use in an emergency at any time of day or night.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative Chief Executive, said: “Sudden Cardiac Arrest is one of the UK’s biggest killers and, after listening to the concerns of customers, members and partners, we want to help tackle the issue by getting more life-saving equipment into communities where it can save lives.

“As a responsible business we place a huge focus on making a positive contribution to the communities in which we trade; we are delighted to be able to build on our existing work with this new project which we are funding from the carrier bag levy.”

Every installation will include familiarisation sessions available to staff at Society outlets, nearby business, local residents and community groups. Please speak to colleagues in-store to find out more details about the events.

Aaron Clements, from equipment supply firm Kays Medical, said: “We are not only excited to be a part of this project alongside Central England Co-operative, but we’re also extremely proud to be a part of such a community focused roll out.

“It is a pleasure to enter this partnership with Central England Co-operative and continue our long relationship in which our medical expertise and industry experience has led us to come together to offer this lifesaving provision to the community across Yorkshire.”