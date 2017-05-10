Get on your running shoes for brain tumour research across Yorkshire

With summer, just around the corner you know what that means, the 10Ks are back and Sheffield is no exception.

Local charity Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire (BTRS) ) are one of the lead charities in the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All for Sheffield 10K event on Sunday 24th September following its debut in 2016.

The Sheffield 10K is set to be bigger and better this year, with the amazing route running right through the heart of the Steel city. Registration is £20 and with a minimum sponsorship goal of £100.

Whether you are an enthusiast wanting to take on a running challenge or an elite looking to gain a personal best, this route caters for all running abilities and promises to be a great day out, helping to raise vital funds for this important cause.

If you don’t want to take part in the Sheffield 10K but would like to volunteer, BTRS are also looking for marshals for the day and would love to hear from you.

To find out more about the event please visit the website – www.btrs.org.uk/sheffield10k or contact the Fundraising Team on 0113 340 0111.