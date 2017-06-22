Health: ‘Depression blocks your potential - it simply becomes a game of survival’

Three times more men commit suicide than women, yet twice as many women have depression than men.

So clearly men seem to struggle more with depression than women.

Why? It is that women talk more openly than men? Prior generations were told to ‘man up, get on with it’. Mental health was a sign of weakness.

Men now suffer in silence. I have set up MOGA, yoga for modern men, to break certain stigmas surrounding mental health, and through yoga, meditation and mindfulness, there is a tool box any man can access to increase their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

It only takes 15 to 30 minutes daily to change the direction of your day - and with consistent practise, even your life.

I teach high profile men. I teach homeless men. The principles don’t change. Quality of life improves.

Men can change. We can heal and grow; incredible opportunities arise. Life can be limitless if we truly believe in ourselves.

I see growth weekly at MOGA.

I have changed careers, lost four stone, am two years free from cocaine and relying on anti-depressants. I’m finally a worthy son, brother and boyfriend.

Through yoga I have developed strength, flexibility, vulnerability, responsibility, concentration, calmness, kindness, greater energy and focus, all reducing stress. Yoga is meditation.

My awareness is in my body so it leaves all those mind-made toxic stories of past and future alone.

I am present. Content. I am temporarily free from suffering.

When depression revisits me I feel like a victim - bored, sad, useless, alone, isolated, limited and I have what feels like a knife in my upper abdomen.

Pure anxiety from the fear of not being enough.

Yoga teaches you an inner resilience to keep going. I now know depression is temporary, because nothing ever lasts.

If the good bits end, so must the bad bits. It will pass. It does pass. It may return. But don’t ever give up. Talk.

School never teaches us how to be happy. We grow up believing happiness lies in the quality of our external world. If so, Gary Speed and Robin Williams would still be here.

Externally, they had it all, but regretfully couldn’t live with themselves a minute longer.

Happiness is an inner abundance of love; depression is an inner abundance of lack and fear.

Through visiting Cambodian orphans, I saw the biggest smiles, felt their gratitude and happiness. They had nothing, not even a bed. Yet they had everything. They are my greatest teachers.

But here, nothing is ever enough. And happiness is always a future ideal, never now.

MOGA is yoga for modern men. Modern men are more comfortable talking about thoughts and feelings.

In class we start with 10 minutes for those men who want to speak up in confidence about current issues we face. There is no judgment in the room, just respect. We gain courage, confidence, and inspiration by talking and listening. We support each other.

We become better men together. MOGA is a platform for men to thrive again.

We learn how to recalibrate our breath to access a calmer state of being. When we are present we become relaxed, creative, motivated and happier.

We then stretch and strengthen the body, addressing lower back pain, tight hips and hamstring problems typically from too much sitting (car/desk/sofa).

Overall you increase energy, (core) strength and flexibility. We then relax deeply and sleep like babies overnight. The next day we are recharged, rejuvenated and ready for life.

My passion/purpose is making wellbeing accessible to men who need it but don’t know where to start. I volunteer at charities across Sheffield and Manchester to teach and help society’s most vulnerable men.

Some are completely alone with nothing.

Yoga isn’t just for gymnastic women and hippies. Yoga is for anyone who simply thinks ‘I would like to feel a bit better today’.

True strength, to me, is the force that makes you turn up when all you want to do is hide.

True strength is to tell the person you love most the worst things about you. True strength is to look in the mirror and say ‘I love you’ repeatedly until you feel it.

True strength is to live outside your comfort zone. I admire anyone that’s consistently happy. It’s a difficult state to maintain.

Depression blocks your true potential.

It simply becomes a game of survival.

Depression supplies the inner voice with an armoury capable of bullying you into submission. We must challenge this and find the strength to see who we really are.

Mindfulness is the skill to separate that voice and us. ‘I am not the voice, I am the one who sees the voice’. We cannot be both. Stillness arises. Suffering stops. Freedom.

MOGA is my therapy. Each class I step outside my comfort zone. I feel alive. This is who I am. I am enough.

So, to all my students, thank you.

n Email trymoga@gmail.com for details.